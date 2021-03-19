Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in 1st after new ties

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel’s national rugby squad has met the Emirati team on the field for the first time, months after the United Arab Emirates normalized ties with Israel. The more experienced Israeli team swiftly beat the UAE 33-0 in the first 7-a-side friendly match, held without crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic. The players shook hands, slapped backs and bumped fists. Emirati players seemed uncomfortable only when asked about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While the UAE and Israel were never at war and for years cultivated covert ties, the federation of seven sheikhdoms formally considered Israel an enemy.