Los Angeles TV crew injured in SUV crash, driver arrested

9:28 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A FOX 11 reporter and photographer were among five people seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a building in Hollywood. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The TV station’s crew members were working on a story Friday about the famous El Capitan Theatre and Los Angeles County’s partial reopening this week. The SUV crashed into a glass storefront on West Hollywood Boulevard around 3 p.m., striking several pedestrians. The reporter and photographer were among the five people taken to the hospital. At least four of them were considered to be in serious to critical condition.

Associated Press

