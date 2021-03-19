Man charged in WVa with fatal beating of child with hammer

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a man has been accused of using a hammer to fatally beat a 7-year-old boy. Police say 34-year-old Rashad Akeem Thompson was charged with killing the child and stabbing the boy’s mother Thursday at an apartment in Beckley. WCHS-TV reports the woman was Thompson’s girlfriend. Thompson was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery. Police say the woman is in critical condition. Thompson was being held at the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.