Medical workers conflicted by France’s partial lockdown

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced new restrictions to combat the resurgent coronavirus epidemic in Paris, where gravely ill patients are filling ICUs. Hospital workers are hoping the measures will help relieve the pressure, but some regret they don’t go far enough. Castex announced a mishmash of measures, including closures of nonessential shops, that are mostly limited to Paris and northern France and don’t oblige people to spend most of the day indoors. They take effect on Friday night. Meanwhile, a nationwide nightly curfew is being shortened slightly.