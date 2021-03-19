Mexico: 2.7M U.S. vaccine doses to arrive next week

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat says the U.S. will send 2.7 million doses of unused AstraZeneca vaccine next week, and acknowledges there are questions about whether Mexico agreed to close its southern border in exchange. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Friday that “there are people who ask me ‘what did they get in exchange?’” Ebrard suggested that, rather than a quid-pro-quo, Mexico’s desire to get more vaccines happened to mesh with U.S. concerns about an upsurge in migrants reaching the U.S. southern border through Mexico. Ebrard said the U.S. doses will be used for second shots for the elderly.