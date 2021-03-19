Michael Crowder to fill Mercer Magistrate vacancy

Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Police

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - A vacant seat in Mercer County Magistrate Court is filled.

Michael Crowder, of Princeton, will fill the seat of former Magistrate Charlie Poe, according to an order filed in Mercer County Circuit Court.

Crowder served as a Trooper with the West Virginia State Police for 25 years, reaching the rank of Deputy Chief of Field Operations.

He also served as Deputy Chief of Field Operations for the Princeton Rescue Squad.

He will assume the duties of Magistrate on April 12th, filling the vacancy until the May 2022 Election.