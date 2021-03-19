Michigan restaurant owner defying virus orders is arrested

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Police arrested a western Michigan woman who has defied coronavirus restrictions while operating her restaurant. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney was stopped by state police and arrested before dawn Friday. She was driven 90 miles to the Ingham County jail. Pavlos-Hackney owns Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland. State investigators say she ignored caps on restaurant capacity and wasn’t enforcing mask rules. Her food license was suspended Jan. 20, but the eatery remained open. An Ingham County judge declared Pavlos-Hackney in contempt of court. On Thursday, a day before her arrest, Pavlos-Hackney said: “We don’t want this country to be a communist regime.”