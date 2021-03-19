Minority vaccination clinic held in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The fight against COVID-19 continues in Mercer County.

Nearly 200 people of color received their COVID-19 vaccine in Bluefield, WV on Thursday. The Partnership of African American Churches teamed up with the Delta Sigma Theta Bluefield Alumni Chapter to administer the shots to residents of Mercer and McDowell Counties.

It's part of the nationwide effort to vaccinate minorities and people of color, because vaccine hesitancy among those groups are high.

"A lot of people are skeptical about the vaccine, the three different ones that are out," said Shannon Robinson, PAAC Program Coordinator. "I just encourage everybody to do their research; do your research and see how important it is to receive the vaccine."

Thursday's clinic was grant-funded through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

To pre-register for a vaccine in West Virginia, click here.

Click here if you're a Virginia resident.