MISSING PERSON: Richard Timothy Honaker

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Police Department is asking for information regarding the location of Richard Timothy Honaker, 36.

Honaker was last seen in the Richlands area on March 14, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He is a white male, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with blue eyes and red hair and extensive neck and arm tattoos.

Authorities say Honaker's head is shaved and that he usually wears a camouflage coat a tan jacket underneath.

Richlands Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding Honaker's location contact them at (276)964-9134.

