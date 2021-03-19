More unreported COVID-19 deaths discovered; Justice calls for full investigation

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice is calling for a "full investigation" after 20 additional COVID-19 deaths went unreported to the West Virginia DHHR.

Just last week, Justice confirmed more than 160 deaths that also went unreported.

“I’m asking now for a complete investigation all the way down - flip every rock, turn everything to where we can absolutely say without question where the shortcomings are,” Justice said during a Friday press briefing. “This is absolutely unacceptable to me.”

It was not immediately clear if the deaths were due to DHHR or healthcare facility error, but Justice ensured that state leaders would get to the bottom of it.

"We are being disrespectful to great West Virginians," he said. "If it's in my house, the DHHR, it will not be a good day. If its in our nursing homes or our hospitals, we've gotta do better. We are disrespecting great West Virginians."

