Mother of murdered 7-year-old moved to stable condition

UPDATE: WVVA News has learned that the mother of the 7-year-old boy who was murdered in Beckley on Thursday has been moved from critical to stable condition.



Beckley Police also released their names on Thursday -- the mother being identified as Felicia Brown, 24, and the 7 year-old as Tre' shaun Brown.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is investigating a murder of a seven year old boy that happened at 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived on scene at Lewis Ritchie Apartments to find a 24-year-old female suffering from stab wounds. She remains in critical condition.

Officers located Rashad Akeem Thompson on scene and took him into custody. Thompson has been charged in connection with the death of the child and the stabbing of the female victim.

The victims names are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Sergeant Bragg at (304)256-1708.

