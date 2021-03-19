Muslims, students protest Indian PM’s visit to Bangladesh

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of Muslims and left-leaning student activists have rallied in Bangladesh’s capital to denounce the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bangladesh’s leader invited him because her country is celebrating 50 years of independence, which India helped it achieve. But the protesters say Modi and his Hindu-nationalist party have oppressed Muslims in India. They also say Bangladeshis have been killed by Indian forces along the porous border and the two nations have a number of other disputes. About 500 Muslims marched in downtown Dhaka and chanted slogans against Modi. Separately, about 200 students marched on campus carrying posters against the Indian leader.