New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings

A new mother and an Army veteran who installed security systems are among eight people killed by a gunman who opened fire at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area. Family members say 33-year-old Delaina Yaun went to Youngs Asian Massage Parlor on Tuesday to get a rare break from caring for her 8-month-old daughter. A brother of 54-year-old Paul Michels says he was considering a change of careers after doing electrical work for more than 25 years. John Michels says his brother was considering opening a spa of his own. Police have not released the names of all the victims.