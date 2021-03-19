No. 4 Oklahoma State survives No. 13 Liberty 69-60 in NCAA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Avery Anderson III scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham added 15 after a rough start and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State outlasted No. 13 Liberty 69-60 in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first round. Cunningham is the Cowboys’ All-American freshman guard and Big 12 Conference player of the year. He struggled for most of his NCAA postseason debut. But he hung in to score nine consecutive points in the final minutes to give OSU breathing room. Elijah Cuffee had 16 points and Darius McGhee 12 for the Atlantic Sun champion Liberty, which had won their previous 12 to tie for the nation’s third-longest surge.