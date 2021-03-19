Now vaccinated, justices gather privately at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is returning to a little bit of normal following a year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Court spokesperson Kathy Arberg says most of the justices met in person Friday for a regularly scheduled private conference at the court. The justices have been holding conferences by phone since the court closed to the public in March of last year. Arberg says all nine of the justices are vaccinated and the gathering was in keeping with recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance about indoor gatherings for people who have been fully vaccinated. The justices last met in person for a private conference on March 6, 2020.