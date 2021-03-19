NY legislative leaders mum on details of impeachment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislative leaders have yet to answer key questions about plans to launch an impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Assembly Democratic Speaker Carl Heastie announced the inquiry last week without saying how long it will take, how public its proceedings or findings will be, or what kinds of alleged misconduct could fall under its scrutiny. The pace of the inquiry has frustrated some lawmakers who have called for Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment. The Democrat is accused of sexual misconduct and has faced questions about COVID-19 fatalities in nursing homes. Recent polling suggests that his political base hasn’t yet abandoned him.