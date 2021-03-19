Ovechkin scores 2 in final 7 minutes, Capitals beat Rangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the final seven minutes to continue his goal streak and rally the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 victory against the New York Rangers. It’s the Capitals’ seventh win in a row. Ovechkin tied it on a rebound with 6:42 left and put the Capitals ahead on a nearly identical play with 3:33 remaining. He has scored in five consecutive games and has seven goals in the past seven games. Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to four games with his eighth goal of the season.