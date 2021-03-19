Panel calls for paradigm shift in school-to-prison pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Speakers at a recent University of Richmond symposium say schools have become places of trauma for students of color and help reinforce centuries of systemic racism by driving students into the criminal justice system. The university’s law school hosted a forum on the issue. Data from the U.S. Department of Education show suspension and expulsion are used disproportionately against Black students and other students of color. Those punishments can lead to school arrests and criminal records. Speakers said the school-to-prison pipeline has been an issue for decades going back to get-tough measures implemented after school shootings in the 1990s.