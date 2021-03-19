Plan is set to begin razing Richmond public housing complex

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A housing authority in Richmond, Virginia, says it has plans to move some residents from a public housing complex that is targeted for demolition. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Creighton Court could become the first of the city’s six large public housing communities to be torn down. The housing is more than half a century old and is home to some of the region’s poorest residents. Officials say the buildings are no longer worth maintaining and have outlived their usefulness. A developer released a plan for the neighborhood that depicts a mixed-income development with hundreds of homes and apartments. But some residents of Creighton Court have expressed concerns about where they will end up.