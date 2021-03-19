Skip to Content

Plan is set to begin razing Richmond public housing complex

12:55 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A housing authority in Richmond, Virginia, says it has plans to move some residents from a public housing complex that is targeted for demolition. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Creighton Court could become the first of the city’s six large public housing communities to be torn down. The housing is more than half a century old and is home to some of the region’s poorest residents. Officials say the buildings are no longer worth maintaining and have outlived their usefulness. A developer released a plan for the neighborhood that depicts a mixed-income development with hundreds of homes and apartments. But some residents of Creighton Court have expressed concerns about where they will end up. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content