Police: 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Virginia

Police in Virginia say that three people have been killed following a car crash that occurred when a vehicle was fleeing state troopers on Interstate 95. The Washington Post reports that the pursuit began in Spotsylvania County Thursday when troopers attempted to stop a Dodge Avenger for speeding. Police said the Dodge eventually crashed through lighted warning signs of express lanes that had been switched for southbound traffic in Prince William County. Police said the Dodge smashed into a Ford Ranger and two additional vehicles. Police said the female driver of the Dodge died, along with a female passenger. A man in the Ford Ranger also died.