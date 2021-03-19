Princeton traffic stop leads to firearms arrest

Suspect Johnathan Buzzo

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A traffic stop for an expired registration on a Chevrolet Silverado on Thursday night ended with one arrest for a firearms charge.

The driver was stopped for a registration that expired in 2019.

As the officer approached the driver, he noticed an edged weapon. After securing the suspect, Johnathan Buzzo, 47, backup was requested at the scene.

Law enforcement conducted a search which lead to the discovery of a heavily modified, 12 gauge shotgun in the bed of the truck, as well as a shell belt with approximately 10 rounds of ammunition. Officers also reported a "freshly cut" catalytic converter, a saw, and about a gram of marijuana.

Buzzo was taken into custody for illegal possession of a firearm, and is being held at Southern Regional Jail.