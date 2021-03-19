Rain and snow early, with gradual clearing into Friday afternoon

A rainy and foggy start to your Friday morning, as a cold front continues to linger across the two Virginias. Be sure to give yourself extra time and drive slow on your morning commute, especially with the wet roads and lower visibility.

Temperatures are starting in the 40s, but most spots will actually fall into the upper 20s and 30s by daybreak, once the cold front crosses the viewing area.

Leftover moisture could lead a mix of rain and snow in some spots after sunrise, mainly along and south of Route 460. Snowfall accumulation is not expected. However, higher elevations could see a trace at best.

Anticipate drier conditions into the afternoon, as strong northerly flow will filter in behind this mornings cold front. It will be breezy throughout the day, with gust between 20-30 MPH.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and low 50s by Friday afternoon, but the strong northerly flow will make it feel like the 40s for most.

We will be dry and partly cloudy Friday night, with lows dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Spring begins at 5:37 am Saturday morning!

It will be cold start to the first day of spring (Saturday), but we will be dry and mostly sunny throughout the day. Highs will get back into the 50s by Saturday afternoon. Excellent weather to ring in the spring season.

For more on the weekend forecast, tune into WVVA TODAY.

-Meteorologist Brandon Lawson