Raleigh County pharmacist sentenced for role in ponzi scheme

(AP) A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for pretending to be a government contractor and defrauding investors out of millions of dollars.



Natalie P. Cochran of Daniels, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Beckley for her guilty plea last year to wire fraud and money laundering. She was also ordered to pay restitution.



Prosecutors say Cochran tricked investors into thinking she owned two successful businesses with government contracts. She never invested the money, instead using some of it to buy a sports car, properties and jewelry. She also used some money to pay others a partial return on their investment.

“I want to commend the victims for the remarkable courage they displayed throughout the investigation and prosecution of this case,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “I also want to thank the West Virginia State Police , the United States Secret Service, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation – Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG) and Assistant United States Attorneys Kathleen Robeson and Greg McVey who worked tremendously hard to ensure that the defendant was held accountable for the significant harm she inflicted on the victims.”

“The West Virginia State Police is proud that today we were able to secure justice for the numerous victims impacted by the selfish criminal conduct of Natalie Cochran,” said West Virginia State Police Lieutenant Timothy Bledsoe. “While this sentence does not undo the harm that Cochran brought upon each victim, we feel that our investigative efforts worked to ensure that she was held accountable for her criminal actions related to the operation of her Ponzi scheme.”

“The results of this investigation demonstrate the Secret Service’s commitment to protecting our nation’s financial institutions and citizens of West Virginia,” said U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Robert W. Pyle. “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to bring offenders to justice. We would like to thank the West Virginia State Police and the FDIC-OIG for their cooperation and partnership in this case.”

“Today’s sentencing recognizes the importance of holding the defendant responsible for lying to a financial institution and investors, and fraudulently inducing them to finance her companies and fake government contracts,” said FDIC Inspector General Jay N. Lerner. “ The defendant then, in turn, purchased luxury items for her personal use with the illicit proceeds. The FDIC Office of Inspector General remains committed to working with the U.S. Attorney and our law enforcement partners to bring to justice those who commit such flagrant offenses, and to help preserve the integrity of the banking sector.”