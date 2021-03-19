Scottish leader under fire after lawmakers fault testimony

LONDON (AP) — Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon is dismissing suggestions that she misled lawmakers, saying opposition members of a legislative committee had made up their minds before they heard her evidence. Sturgeon told Sky News that she stands by the eight hours of testimony she gave to the Scottish parliament committee investigating her government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor. Britain’s Press Association reported without citing a source that the panel has voted 5-4 that she gave an inaccurate account to parliament. The committee’s report is expected to be published next week.