South Carolina judge: Abortions to continue during lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge wrote Friday that a lawsuit challenging a new South Carolina ban on most abortions is “likely to succeed.” The judge overseeing a legal challenge to the suit also ordered that abortions may continue for the duration of the lawsuit. Planned Parenthood sued just as the law was enacted. It requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a fetal heartbeat. Cardiac activity can typically be detected about six weeks after conception. If so, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or the mother’s life is in danger. Similar bans are held up in courts around the country.