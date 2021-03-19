South Dakota gov pushes changes to transgender sports ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has suggested language changes in a bill to ban transgender girls and women from participation in girls’ or women’s sports leagues in order to limit the ban to high school and elementary schools. The Republican governor had initially tweeted she was “excited to sign” the bill after it passed the Legislature. But she sent the bill back to lawmakers with suggested changes to the bill that would exclude college sports from the proposal. The governor’s move, known as a style and form veto, amounted to a setback for the bill. But it is very much still alive. A majority of both chambers of the Legislature could approve it on March 29.