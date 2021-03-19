South Korea’s capital scraps testing mandate on foreigners

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean capital has withdrawn its mandate that all foreign workers in the city be tested for the coronavirus — an order that had caused huge lines at testing centers and prompted accusations of discrimination. A Seoul official says the city will still recommend tests for foreigners employed at workplaces that are at risk of spreading infections, such as bars and small factories. Seoul’s move came shortly after the Health Ministry asked the city to scrap the order and replace it with measures that “don’t discriminate between Korean and foreign nationals and don’t infringe on human rights.”