State: Water may be unsafe at Texas site for migrant teens

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ environmental regulator has barred most uses of the water at an oilfield camp converted into a holding center for immigrant teenagers. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Friday ordered federal agencies to stop using water at the site for anything other than flushing toilets or washing clothes. The decision raised alarms about the safety of more than 400 youths detained there. President Joe Biden’s administration hastily converted a “man camp” for oilfield workers into a site for teenagers that opened Sunday night. It’s unknown how many teenagers may have drunk from taps or used it otherwise.