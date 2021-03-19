Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim surging into NCAA Tournament

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has been waiting to make amends for his only previous appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim didn’t make a single 3-pointer in the Orange’s 78-69 first-round loss to Baylor two years ago. That was then. This is now. The junior sharpshooter has bounced back from a slow start and enters the NCAA Tournament on a roll. Syracuse is the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region and faces No. 6 seed San Diego State on Friday.