The first day of Spring is not looking too shabby!

High pressure will continue to make its way toward the area in the wake of a departed frontal system this evening. With lighter, but still colder northwesterly winds keeping us company, and clearing skies expected overnight, we will get chilly! Lows overnight will fall into the mid 20s to low 30s for most. Besides patchy frost and fog though, we look rather quiet through tomorrow morning. Watch for patchy spots of black ice though due to any frozen rainwater! Especially in areas that are more shaded.

SPRING OFFICIALLY BEGINS SATURDAY at 5:37 AM! For the first day of the season, we're not looking to bad either. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temps in the low to mid 50s for most, right around normal, if not a few degrees just below normal for some. Saturday night will bring clear skies and lows in the 20s and 30s again.

Sunday looks dry, sunny, and milder with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will continue to warm up into next week, with more of us reaching that 60 degree mark by Tuesday. We look dry until around midweek, when we could see some light rain showers enter the picture. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!