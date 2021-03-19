The Morning Interview: When I Grow Up Essay Contest

The 'When I Grow Up Essay' contest in conjunction with the WV State Treasurer's Office and SMART529.com is underway until March 26th.

By writing a short essay describing what they want to be when they grow up children K-5 (and teachers as well) potentially could win a $5000 college savings account (and teachers funding for their classroom.)

State Treasurer Riley Moore spoke with WVVA Today's Joshua Bolden about the contest in the interview above.