Thursday’s Scores

12:24 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 75, Hurricane 59

Capital 63, Parkersburg 56, OT

Charleston Catholic 50, Notre Dame 47

Fairmont Senior 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 59

George Washington 59, South Charleston 37

Gilmer County 54, Roane County 50

Grafton 73, Lewis County 37

Huntington 53, St. Albans 39

Lincoln 63, Philip Barbour 40

Lincoln County 56, Ripley 47

Martinsburg 64, Spring Mills 26

Pendleton County 65, Harman 36

Point Pleasant 64, Buffalo 59

Preston 68, Frankfort 63

Ravenswood 59, Ritchie County 49

Spring Valley 81, Riverside 59

Summers County 57, Montcalm 34

Tolsia 60, Saint Joseph Central 49

University 36, Wheeling Park 35

Williamstown 79, Parkersburg Catholic 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 62, Hurricane 41

Cameron 55, Notre Dame 9

Capital 52, Parkersburg 43

George Washington 66, South Charleston 30

Hampshire 57, Hedgesville 18

Herbert Hoover 44, Scott 39

Huntington 74, St. Albans 48

Montcalm 40, Mount View 35

Mount Hope 33, Cross Lanes Christian 31

Musselman 56, Washington 32

Parkersburg South 64, University 63

PikeView 59, Westside 35

Princeton 58, Bluefield 27

Richwood 70, Liberty Raleigh 11

River View 61, Chapmanville 47

Spring Valley 77, Riverside 29

Wheeling Park 52, Morgantown 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

