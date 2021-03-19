Tigers, Renegades hold off opponents late for Friday night wins

(WVVA) - Princeton fended off a late Bluefield run in the Brushfork Armory, while the Renegades escaped PikeView with a road win.

The Tigers led by eleven points at half, but won by just three, 62-59. Delathan Wilborn poured in 35 points to lead Princeton.

Westside led by as many as 21 points at PikeView, but the Panthers had it down to three with just minutes to play. The Renegades prevailed for an 86-80 win.

OTHER SCORES:

Tug Valley 80, Greenbrier West 69 (Boys)

Meadow Bridge 52, Midland Trail 43 (Boys)

Bluefield 40, Westside 32 (Girls)

River View 64, James Monroe 42 (Girls)

Midland Trail 56, Greater Beckley Christian 21 (Girls)