Tornado hits Isle of Wight County; no injuries reported

WALTERS, Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Isle of Wight County during a night of severe weather throughout Hampton Roads. On Friday survey teams with the weather service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down near the town of Walters Thursday around 9:30 p.m. The weather service says the tornado cut a four-mile path through the county. No injuries were reported, but the tornado ripped the roof off a church and damaged the roof of a home. It also destroyed a garage, knocked down a pole barn and damaged numerous trees. The tornado was classified as EF0, the weakest category, with maximum wind speeds of 85 mph.