Turkey: 20 detained in raids targeting PKK militants

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained some 20 people in raids against suspected Kurdish militants in Ankara and Istanbul. The suspects include three top local officials of the country’s pro-Kurdish party. The raids came days after a top prosecutor filed a case with Turkey’s highest court seeking the pro-Kurdish party’s closure, accusing it of ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The prosecutor’s move drew EU and US criticism, which said it would amount to a violation of rights of millions of voters. Separately, a top human rights activist was also detained following a raid on his home.