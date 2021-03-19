Virginia NAACP “encouraged” after meeting with Bluefield College leadership

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia NAACP is still investigating allegations of racial discrimination at Bluefield College after the one-game suspension of the men's basketball team for kneeling during the National Anthem.

Leaders with the NAACP met with Bluefield College President Dr. David Olive on Thursday, according to a press release.

Da'Quan Marcell Love, Executive Director of the Virginia NAACP, released the following statement:

“We are encouraged by our meeting with Bluefield College President Dr. David Olive. As part of our campus visit yesterday, we engaged in a productive conversation with Dr. Olive, and met separately with student-athletes. Our investigation into the numerous complaints of discrimination and heightened racial tensions on and off campus will continue, and we expect to release an additional statement in the coming weeks.”

