Virginia Tech forces OT, falls to Florida in NCAA Tournament First Round

(WVVA) - Nahiem Alleyne buried a three-pointer with less than two seconds remaining in regulation of their NCAA Tournament opener against the seventh-seeded Gators to force overtime. But, Florida outscored Mike Young's crew 11-6 in the extra period to win, 75-70.

The Hokies led by as many as 10 points in Hinkle Fieldhouse, but lost some steam down the stretch. The Gators took their first lead of the second half with 5:14 to play.

Alleyne scored the final ten points for Virginia Tech, including the last-second three, to force the overtime. He finished with a game-high 28 points.

But, the balanced scoring attack of the Gators proved to be enough. Colin Castleton (19), Scottie Lewis (15), Tre Mann (14) and Noah Locke (10) all finished in double figures. Castleton added 14 rebounds for a double-double effort.

Tyrece Radford scored 18 points for the Hokies, while Hunter Cattoor notched eleven points. Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts combined for just 13 points before fouling out of the contest.

Virginia Tech finishes its season with a record of 15-7.