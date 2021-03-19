‘We’re owed a March’: Hoop fans flock to bet on NCAA tourney

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Last year, it was March sadness as the NCAA college basketball tournament got canceled days before it was supposed to start, because of the coronavirus. This year it’s March gladness, particularly for college hoops fans who like to bet on the big dance. Fans flocked to casinos and tracks around the country, and many more used their phones to bet online in what is the biggest gambling event of the year in terms of sports betting, exceeding even the Super Bowl. Jonathan Price of Staten Island, New York, went to Atlantic City’s Borgata casino to watch and bet after last year’s washout. “We’re owed a March,” he says.