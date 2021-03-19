West Virginia announces 20 more unreported COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said on Friday that 20 coronavirus deaths went unreported. That’s on top of the 165 deaths he announced last week that were previously not publicized. The Republican governor vowed a “complete investigation” into why the deaths were not reported. Officials said the reporting process between health facilities and public agencies would be streamlined. The governor also announced the state would establish three new clinics in the state to speed up vaccinating residents 65 and over. Senior citizens who are on a waitlist would be allowed to show up for a shot.