WVDOH uses drill to reopen US 19 in Spanishburg

SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways reopened a 175 foot section of US 19 in Mercer County this week.

The road collapsed on March 3 due to high water. WVDOH sent a drill to build a pile wall for support the following day.

“We really appreciate Governor Justice and his support of our people on the ground having what they need to get the job done,” said Joe Pack, District 10 Engineer.

Due to the danger of a further collapse, the road remained closed until the project was complete.

The road reopened on Wednesday, March 17, two days ahead of schedule.