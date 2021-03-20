5 nations demand better EU sharing of migration load

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The interior ministers of the five Mediterranean countries on the front line of mass migration to Europe want their EU partners to share the burden more equitably. One summed up the position of the ministers from Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain on Saturday after the group met in Athens by saying, “We can no longer be punished for our geographical position.” The five formed a group last year to try to influence the European Union’s migration and asylum policies. They want better cooperation with the countries in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia where most Europe-bound asylum-seekers come from and greater willingness by other EU member nations to accept newly arrived migrants.