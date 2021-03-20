A New Year in Iran, but the country’s crises remain the same

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Persian New Year, Nowruz, has arrived in Iran. Families are preparing to greet the fresh start but it’s clear how little has changed in the country. A year into the devastating coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 61,500 people in Iran — the highest death toll in the Middle East — the nation is far from out of the woods. Iranians had welcomed the election of President Joe Biden with a profound sigh of relief after the Trump administration’s economic pressure campaign, but the sanctions that throttled Iran for three years remain in place. For a second time, the virus will dampen Tehran’s joyous Nowruz celebrations.