Bus crash in central Sri Lanka kills 13 people, injures 31

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A passenger bus has plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka, killing 13 people and injuring more than 30. Police say the bus fell into a precipice near the town of Passara, 150 miles east of Colombo, its stated destination. A police spokesman says an initial investigation showed the negligence of the driver caused the accident. It isn’t immediately clear if the driver survived. Local media reported over 70 passengers were on the bus.