China says it will discuss climate, other issues with US

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has agreed with the U.S. to take up climate change and a handful of other issues, signaling a possible modicum of progress at recently concluded talks that were otherwise marked by acrimonious public exchanges. The official Xinhua News Agency said Saturday that China and the U.S. had decided to set up a working group on climate change and hold talks on consular missions and issues related to each other’s journalists. The two countries feuded over journalist visas and consulates during the Trump administration, and climate change is seen as one area where they may be able to cooperate.