Colorado, Bama, LSU advance in East; Ewing, Pitino go home

Three fresh-face programs have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the East Region, ousting some old-guard coaches along the way. Colorado wasn’t awed by the mystique of Patrick Ewing and Georgetown, making 16 3-pointers during a 96-73 victory over the Hoyas. Alabama eliminated another Hall of Famer in Iona coach Rick Pitino, posting a 68-55 victory over the Gaels. LSU, another SEC football power doing well in basketball, beat St. Bonaventure 76-61.