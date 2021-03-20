Pot legalization bill falters in New Mexico Legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico appeared to falter in the final hours of a 60-day legislative session as the Senate postponed a floor debate and turned to other bills. Legislators had until noon Saturday to send the legalization initiative to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Advocates for marijuana reforms have clashed amid divergent approaches to complex issues of taxation, public safety, regulatory oversight and licensing rules. Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said Friday evening that the governor would call a special session of the legislature later if the legalization effort does not come to fruition on Saturday.