Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign. The Health Ministry says the 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by China’s state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm arrived at Cairo’s international airport early Saturday. A ministry spokesman said in a statement that the shipment was a gift from China meant to bolster cooperation between the two nations in the fight against the virus. He said the Egyptian Drug Authority would test the shipment before using it to vaccinate health care workers and elderly people as part of a vaccination campaign the government launched in January.