Imoh runs for 3 TDS, William & Mary tops Elon 31-10

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Malachi Imoh rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns to lead William & Mary to a 31-10 win over Elon. Imoh, a freshman who had 11 yards on six carries in his collegiate debut, broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 38-yarder in the second to give the Tribe a 17-3 lead at the half. He wrapped up the win with a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:43 to play. Hollis Mathis threw for 175 yards with a 36-yard touchdown connection with Cole Blackman. JR Martin threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jaylan Thomas for the Elon touchdown.