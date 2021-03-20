In French woods, rivals take aim at senator’s WWI research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doubts linger more than a century later about the precise location of heroics that won American World War I Sergeant Alvin York a Medal of Honor. The life and heroism of the Tennessee native are the subject of a 2014 book by Doug Mastriano, now a Pennsylvania state senator. He claims to have pinpointed the location and he organized construction of a trail there. But a researcher is challenging the book’s accuracy and research methods, and others say they have archival and archaeological studies to show the correct location is probably south of Mastriano’s favored spot in northern France.