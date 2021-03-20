Kansas hoping to get Jalen Wilson back for NCAA Round 2

The Kansas Jayhawks are hoping Jalen Wilson can shake off the quarantine rust as well as David McCormack. McCormack’s comeback helped propel the third-seeded Jayhawks into Monday’s second-round West Regional matchup with Southern California. Wilson is on a tight timetable to make it back in time for Round 2. Kansas’s leading rebounder is scheduled to finish his quarantine period on Sunday. McCormack at least got to practice Friday before leading Kansas to a 93-84 comeback victory over Eastern Washington.